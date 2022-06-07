17 pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Northampton submitted by YOU

From afternoon teas, to street parties and huge fete events, the people of Northampton went above and beyond to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Chronicle & Echo had reporters and photographers out and about capturing pictures and the atmosphere. Several photo gallery round-ups have already been published.
However, there were, of course, still a lot of street parties that we were not able to attend.
Readers have sent in their own pictures of their celebrations across the four-day weekend.
Below is a round-up of those pictures submitted by YOU.
