Stella and Pam at Age UK Northamptonshire Vernon Centre.

17 pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Northampton submitted by YOU

Joy as the town marks the occasion

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:40 am

From afternoon teas, to street parties and huge fete events, the people of Northampton went above and beyond to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Chronicle & Echo had reporters and photographers out and about capturing pictures and the atmosphere. Several photo gallery round-ups have already been published.

However, there were, of course, still a lot of street parties that we were not able to attend.

Readers have sent in their own pictures of their celebrations across the four-day weekend.

Below is a round-up of those pictures submitted by YOU.

1. Photos submitted by you of your Jubilee celebrations in Northampton

Weston Favell Jubilee celebrations were "grand" according to one party-goer.

Photo: UGC

2. Photos submitted by you of your Jubilee celebrations in Northampton

3. Photos submitted by you of your Jubilee celebrations in Northampton

Laura Ward and her little one dressed up for the occasion.

Photo: UGC

4. Photos submitted by you of your Jubilee celebrations in Northampton

Les and Nev at Age UK Vernon Centre taking part in arts and crafts.

Photo: Age UK

