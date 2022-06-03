From a lit-up monument, to a buried time capsule, there was plenty going on in Northampton on the first day of the long weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Thursday (June 2) marked 70 years on the throne for the Queen and the start of the celebrations across the country.

In Northampton, Morcea Walker, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, buried a time capsule at the United Reformed Church in Abington Avenue. Items buried included recent photographs and the plan is to open the capsule in 50 years time.

There were also a number of street parties across the town and further afield, including in Lea Road and Birchfield Road, Abington, Kingsway, Kingsthorpe, Buckton Fields and Wootton Community Centre.

As the sun set, the Lift Tower was also lit up in red, white and blue.

Here are 30 pictures of the first day of celebrations as festivities continue across Northampton.

