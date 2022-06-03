Jubilee Celebrations - Wootton Fields.

30 pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations across Northampton including street parties, lit up Lift Tower and burying a time capsule

Day one of the festivities in Northampton – are you in our picture round-up?

By Carly Odell
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:37 am

From a lit-up monument, to a buried time capsule, there was plenty going on in Northampton on the first day of the long weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Thursday (June 2) marked 70 years on the throne for the Queen and the start of the celebrations across the country.

In Northampton, Morcea Walker, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, buried a time capsule at the United Reformed Church in Abington Avenue. Items buried included recent photographs and the plan is to open the capsule in 50 years time.

There were also a number of street parties across the town and further afield, including in Lea Road and Birchfield Road, Abington, Kingsway, Kingsthorpe, Buckton Fields and Wootton Community Centre.

As the sun set, the Lift Tower was also lit up in red, white and blue.

Here are 30 pictures of the first day of celebrations as festivities continue across Northampton.

1. Thursday's Jubilee celebrations across Northampton

Lea Road, Abington street party.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Jubilee Celebrations - Birchfield Road, Northampton.

Birchfield Road street party.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Thursday's Jubilee celebrations across Northampton

Kingsway, Kingsthorpe street party.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Thursday's Jubilee celebrations across Northampton

Kingsway, Kingsthorpe street party.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

