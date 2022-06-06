Despite the drizzles, Northampton residents were still out in masses, with smiles on their faces, to celebrate on the last day of the long Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Street parties across town and The Big Lunch at Delapre Abbey took place on Sunday (June 5) ahead of everyone going back to work and school.

In Hertford Court, Little Billing, Ashburnham Road, Abington, Southfield Road and Barnard Close, Duston, residents donned coats and jackets but kept the celebrations going with joyous street parties.

Face painting, activities and live music kept residents entertained in Little Billing and in Abington there was a raffle for The Hope Centre, live music and a pin the crown on the Queen game.

Take a look at these photos of some street parties in Northampton on Sunday.

