Residents across Northampton were in high spirits as celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee continued.

At street parties around the town on Friday (June 3), there were fancy dress costumes, blow up crowns, music, stunning homemade cakes and even a cardboard cut out of the Queen herself. The drinks were flowing as the 70-year reign was marked by many in streets including Marlestones, Hunsbury Meadows, Edingburgh Road, Kingsthorpe, Fir Tree Walk, Weston Favell and Rushmere Avenue.

West Hunsbury Parish Council also hosted a free funday at Ladybridge Park, including live music, children’s entertainment, stalls and representatives from The Lewis Foundation and The Hope Centre.

Organiser Councillor Linda Hook said the parish council wanted to give something back to the community after two tough years during the pandemic. She also said the funday has been a work in progress since last year.

Take a look at the pictures below of the street parties and the funday.

1. Day two of Jubilee celebrations in Northampton Rushmere Avenue celebrated with a cardboard cut out of the Queen. Photo: Chronicle & Echo Photo Sales

