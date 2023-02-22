One reader explained that, due to mobility issues, she will not be able to walk to Commercial Street. She said she is “angry and sad” that she will not be able to visit as the market “contributed a lot to her life”.

Linda Tallett said: “I found it hard enough just walking to the Market Square from the bus station. I am elderly and have mobility issues. But a couple of times a month I would look forward to shopping on the market and sitting down at the 'Noodle' stall for a lovely cup of Chai tea.

We need to show support to the traders while there at the market site in Commercial Street car park.

"There is NO WAY WHATSOEVER that I can walk from the bus station to Commercial Street to shop on the market now.

"I know my shopping visits don't contribute much to the life of the market but the market contributed a lot to my life. Jolly atmosphere, lovely stallholders, fresh produce and it got me out once in a while. I'm definitely sad and angry about the move.

"I do wish the market stallholders all the luck in the world and hope they will return to the square when the council (finally) sort out this madness!”

David Summers said: “So, the move went ahead. It wasn't what the traders wanted. It wasn't what many customers wanted. But it has happened.

“Now, it is vital that if we, as a town, want a thriving market in the future, we have to support them during the next 18 months to two years while the work is carried out.

“Some of the traders are being positive and optimistic about the future, others not so much.

“But the time for debating whether it was the right decision has gone. It is now imperative that everyone unites to give the market the support it needs.”

Traders have been moved to the Commercial Street car park for up to two years while work is completed on the Market Square to modernise and revamp it.