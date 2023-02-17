Northampton market trader calls for public's support following tough first two weeks on new site

A Northampton market trader is pleading with the public to come down and support them at their temporary home before it is too late.

Traders have been temporarily moved off the historic Market Square while West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) completes £8.4million refurbishment works to the site, which started this month and take 18 months to complete.

Traders have been temporarily moved on to the council-owned Commercial Street car park.

Dave Dunkley is calling on the public to support the market down Commercial Street

Chronicle & Echo went down to Commercial Street on Wednesday morning (February 15) and spoke to fruit and vegetable vendor Dave Dunkley about how his first two weeks have been on the site.

He told the Chron: "We're not getting on very well. We haven't really got a positive word we can say about it. We're not getting the public down here to support us, we don't know why but we think it's too far out for the older generation. It's a shame, really.

"We desperately need support from the general public or else we'll be folding. Without some of our regular customers coming down here and following us we'd be really struggling."

Asked if he can see his stall surviving 18 months, Dave said: "No. If we don't get the footfall down here we will not be going back to the market in 18 months' time. We're trying to hang in here. We'll be here as long as we can but my boss can't be here losing money everyday, it's not feasible. A lot of our customers have said, 'what's happened to our market?'.

"If this stall folds then it will be the end of Northampton Market because I think as soon as we go the other traders will follow.

"We've got to be getting 60 percent less footfall down here, easily. Even the council's free parking for an hour when you spend £5 doesn't make it any better.”

Asked how he is feeling, Dave said he is “'gutted”.

He said: "I'm gutted. We had a good business. We had a chance of making money on the Market Square. It's very sad. My boss has been here over 30 years and we've never known times like these. Not even in the harshest winters has it been this bad.

"I cannot understand why WNC is spending £8.4 million redeveloping the market when they're going to have no traders to move back in 18 months’ time. It's a shame.

"I love my job here. At 61, where am I going to find another job?”

The man in charge of the project at WNC, councillor Daniel Lister, has also urged the public to get down to Commercial Street.