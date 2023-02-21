'We need everyone to unite to give Northampton market the support it needs'

The controversy over the future of Northampton town centre's market has filled the pages of our website and print edition for the past months.

Ever since West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) announced the £8 million redevelopment of Market Square, the debate raged as to where the market stalls would go while work was carried out.

The late Eamon 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick was the most passionate voice and had campaigned for the best for the market over many years.

We need to show support to the traders while there at the market site in Commercial Street car park.

He was staunchly against the proposed move to the Commercial Street car park, as were many of the traders.

But WNC was adamant that there was no alternative.

So, the move went ahead. It wasn't what the traders wanted. It wasn't what many customers wanted. But it has happened.

Now, it is vital that if we, as a town, want a thriving market in the future, we have to support them during the next 18 months to two years while the work is carried out.

Some of the traders are being positive and optimistic about the future, others not so much.

But the time for debating whether it was the right decision has gone. It is now imperative that everyone unites to give the market the support it needs.

We all have a role to play, not least the council, who must do everything they can to support the market and promote it. They have given a free one-hour parking offer to anyone spending more than £5 on the market. But can they do more? There was talk of a free shuttle bus from the bus station, but that seems to have gone a little quiet.

For our role, we will give the market all the support we can. We won't shy away from the issues facing the market - we won't sugar coat it and pretend it's not an issue. Some people on social media have accused of being negative about the market by reporting the concerns of traders. Our view is that if you to try to brush the issues under the carpet, they will never be addressed, but at the same time we need to support the market and promote it as much as we can.

And, of course, the most important thing is that they need the support of you, their customers, now more than ever.