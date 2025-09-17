Watch the Red Arrows perfecting their latest display earlier this year, as they’re set to perform a flypast during Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

The Red Arrows are set to perform a flypast at Windsor Castle on Wednesday September 17 to mark US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

The aircraft will fly north west of Armston at around 4.30pm, before soaring over Northampton closer to 5.00pm as they make their return to RAF Waddington following the flypast.

President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump flew into Stansted Airport on Tuesday September 16, before travelling to the US Ambassador’s residence Winfield House on Marine One.

The president and the first lady will join King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine on the Windsor estate, where there will be a flypast by F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows.

The Red Arrows are set to perform a flypast at Windsor Castle on Wednesday September 17. | Danny Lawson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Where could I see the Red Arrows?

Here is the Red Arrows flight path for President Trump’s state visit.

Wednesday September 17

RAF Waddington - 4.18pm

West of Martin - 4.20pm

North of Heckington - 4.22pm

North of Newton - 4.25pm

North west of Armston - 4.30pm

South of Keyston - 4.31pm

North of Fen Drayton - 4.34pm

East of Nuthampstead - 4.37pm

South of Brayford - 4.40pm

Vicinity of Brent Reservoir - 4.42pm

Vicinity of Hounslow Heath - 4.43pm

Vicinity of Heathrow - 4.44pm

Vicinity of Windsor Castle - 4.45pm

Vicinity of Clewer Village - 4.46pm

North east of Holmer Green - 4.47pm

South east of Upper Winchendon - 4.49pm

North east of Belvoir - 5pm

RAF Waddington - 5.03pm