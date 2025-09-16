Plans for 450 new homes next to quiet village near Northampton set to be approved despite 27 objections

Plans to build 450 new homes on farmland the size of 30 football pitches next to a quiet village near Northampton are set to be approved next week.

The proposals, on land just off Roman Road between Harpole and Duston, will go before West Northamptonshire Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday, September 23.

The hybrid planning application, submitted in April 2024 by Davidsons Developments Limited alongside landowners John and Iris Green, would see 450 houses built across a 51-acre (21-hectare) site.

It includes:

Full permission for 100 homes, new access points, landscaping, drainage and other infrastructure.

Outline permission for a further 350 homes, along with public open space, play areas, cycle and pedestrian links, and landscaping.

The site forms part of the wider Northampton West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), which is allocated for up to 2,550 homes, a local centre, and a primary school.

The first detailed phase of 100 homes includes:

6 x two-bedroom houses

31 x three-bedroom houses

19 x four-bedroom houses

9 x five-bedroom houses

This makes 65 homes for the open market.

It also includes 35 affordable homes made up of:

4 x one-bedroom houses

17 x two-bedroom houses

14 x three-bedroom houses

In total, the wider scheme will deliver 63 affordable homes, equating to 14 per cent across the 450 dwellings. The first phase provides a higher proportion, with 35 per cent classed as affordable.

Around 7.5 hectares of public open space are proposed, with the largest areas to the west of the site. Plans also include an equipped play area in a central green space and smaller pockets of landscaping throughout the estate.

The development will also include around 1,000 metres of footpaths and cycleways in the area, including a toucan crossing, providing safe walking and cycling routes into Northampton.

The development also links to wider infrastructure already approved for the SUE, including a new roundabout on Roman Road.

Harpole Parish Council has objected, raising concerns about road safety, extra traffic through the village, and the lack of safe pedestrian and cycle links to Harpole and nearby bridleways. The Ramblers also objected, saying walkers and horse riders need a safe crossing on Nobottle Road.

In total, 27 objections and three comments have been submitted. Many residents argue that too many new homes are being built around Harpole, damaging the countryside and putting pressure on roads and services.

One resident said: “My concern is that Harpole will be used as a shortcut to reach the A4500, as most free traffic is doing at present, causing significant concern for residents. What was once a peaceful place to live has recently turned into an utter nightmare.”

Davidsons Developments Limited said: “The proposed development will deliver a mix of house types and tenures including smaller homes for first time buyers, young families and downsizers. Larger 3, 4 and 5 bedroom family homes will also be provided as part of a balanced mix of housing. A high-quality scheme with a strong sense of identity can be created, synonymous with Davidsons’ commitment to placemaking.”

The developer added it has a “track record” of building “attractive” houses informed by traditional designs.

A planning officer’s report recommends approval, stating: “The application accords with the development plan. It would deliver a balanced and sustainable development of up to 450 new homes and community infrastructure in an attractive, well designed, landscaped and pleasant environment.”

The report accepts the scheme would “extend the urban area of Northampton into the countryside, taking up existing moderate quality agricultural land and changing the appearance of the area.”

But it adds that “the development as proposed would make a significant contribution towards housing delivery to meet the council’s identified housing needs. This is considered to weigh heavily in favour of the proposal.”