Plans to replace an unsafe primary school in Northampton with a brand new building are set to get the go-ahead next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to replace the unsafe Buckton Fields Primary School with a new building and upgraded facilities are set to be recommended for approval at West Northamptonshire Council’s strategic planning committee next week.

The Department for Education, via Tilbury Douglas Ltd, has submitted an application to build a two-storey L-shaped replacement for the existing school, with demolition already having begun last month. The new building will have a slightly larger footprint and include a 52-place nursery to meet a local need, funded in part by the council through s106 payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s design will be similar to the current layout, with nursery and reception on the ground floor and older pupils on the first floor, aiming to create a ‘sense of progression’ as children move up through the school.

Here's an artist's impression of what the school could look like

Play areas for early years will be to the south, with infant and junior playgrounds to the north. An All-Weather Pitch (AWP) will be built on the existing grassed field, while the Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) and access routes will be retained. Parking will be slightly reconfigured, landscaping updated, and the main hall, AWP, and MUGA will be available for community use. The existing access from Home Farm Drive will remain, with 78 parking spaces planned for staff and visitors.

A temporary modular school is currently in use, accommodating up to 300 pupils and 45 staff while the new building is constructed. The original school, built in 2021 by Caledonian Modular, was closed in summer 2023 due to structural problems.

Sport England has recommended the AWP be used by both the school and the wider community, with weekday use ending at 8pm and a possible trial extension to 9pm.

The plans have received 195 letters of comment or support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Education spokesman said: “The fundamental aim is to ensure delivery of the new school building as quickly as possible, whilst minimising further disruption to the children’s education.”

West Northamptonshire Council has recommended approval, saying: “The principle of replacing the former school building on site is acceptable as is the replacement of the playing field with an All-Weather Pitch. Overall, the proposed development complies with the development plan and material considerations whilst providing wider public benefits and is recommended for approval.”

Construction is expected to take around 18 months, with the new school aiming to open for pupils in September 2026.