President Donald Trump flew over Northamptonshire last night... here's the exact route he took over the county.

US President Donald Trump arrived in the UK last night (September 16), accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump as part of a state visit. The couple will remain in the country from Tuesday, September 16, until Thursday, September 18.

Trump departed the United States from Camp Springs Air Base on Tuesday afternoon aboard Air Force One, according to flight-tracking service FlightRadar24.

Aviation enthusiasts from Daventry Radar Corridor & UK Spotters OFFICIAL Facebook page had predicted that the presidential aircraft would pass over Northamptonshire via the Daventry Corridor – and they were right.

The flight entered UK airspace over Wales, continued across Stratford-upon-Avon, and passed over the Northamptonshire town of Brackley at around 8.45 pm, then flew over Milton Keynes before descending into Stansted Airport, where it landed at 9.08pm.

According to the plane spotters, on his last visit, President Trump came in via the north-west at Liverpool, over the Lichfield corridor near Stoke and over Sywell Aerodrome towards Stansted.

The flight was being tracked live on ADS-B Exchange, with further updates shared by the Daventry Radar Corridor & UK Spotters OFFICIAL Facebook page.

The Daventry Radar Corridor is one of the main flight paths many aircraft use when flying into or out of the UK.

This marks Trump’s second state visit to Britain, making him the first US president ever to be formally invited twice.

The official programme begins today (Wednesday) with a welcome from the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. The King and Queen will then formally greet President Trump. Windsor is hosting the visit as Buckingham Palace is undergoing renovations.

On Thursday, President Trump will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire. Meanwhile, Melania Trump will remain at Windsor Castle to meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields alongside the Princess of Wales, before later joining her husband at Chequers. The couple is expected to return to the United States that evening.

A state visit is the most formal type of trip made by a foreign leader — such as a monarch, president, or prime minister — at the invitation of the King, who acts on the advice of the government. Typically, only one or two heads of state are welcomed each year.

During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, large protests were held in central London. Ahead of this visit, some politicians argued he should not have been invited again, citing his positions on issues such as Israel and Gaza.

Others, including Prime Minister Starmer, have defended the invitation, stressing the importance of maintaining the UK’s close relationship with the United States.