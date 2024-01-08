Fire in block of flats in Northampton 'most likely started accidentally' as repair inspections underway
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fire in a block of flats in Northampton was “most likely started accidentally”, according to the fire service.
Firefighters were called to Broadmead Avenue, Abington just before 6.30pm on Thursday (January 4) to a three-storey block of flats.
All residents – around 30 - were evacuated from the flats, however most were able to re-enter their homes on the same day after the fire had been dealt with.
The fire service has now confirmed that the blaze was “most likely started accidentally”.
A NFRS spokesman said: “Our Fire Investigation Team carried out an inspection of the premises the day after the incident (January 5), and concluded that the fire was most likely started accidentally.”
Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), which manages the block of flats, says that the affected properties are currently being inspected and that repairs are anticipated. A spokeswoman added that until the properties are restored, the families will remain in temporary accommodation.