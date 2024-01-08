Fire in block of flats in Northampton 'most likely started accidentally' as repair inspections underway

The housing provider responsible for the flats is anticipating repairs

A fire in a block of flats in Northampton was “most likely started accidentally”, according to the fire service.

All residents – around 30 - were evacuated from the flats, however most were able to re-enter their homes on the same day after the fire had been dealt with.

The aftermath of the fire in Broadmead Avenue. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

The fire service has now confirmed that the blaze was “most likely started accidentally”.

A NFRS spokesman said: “Our Fire Investigation Team carried out an inspection of the premises the day after the incident (January 5), and concluded that the fire was most likely started accidentally.”