News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Fire in block of flats in Northampton 'most likely started accidentally' as repair inspections underway

The housing provider responsible for the flats is anticipating repairs
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fire in a block of flats in Northampton was “most likely started accidentally”, according to the fire service.

Firefighters were called to Broadmead Avenue, Abington just before 6.30pm on Thursday (January 4) to a three-storey block of flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All residents – around 30 - were evacuated from the flats, however most were able to re-enter their homes on the same day after the fire had been dealt with.

Most Popular
The aftermath of the fire in Broadmead Avenue. Photo: Logan MacLeod.The aftermath of the fire in Broadmead Avenue. Photo: Logan MacLeod.
The aftermath of the fire in Broadmead Avenue. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

The fire service has now confirmed that the blaze was “most likely started accidentally”.

A NFRS spokesman said: “Our Fire Investigation Team carried out an inspection of the premises the day after the incident (January 5), and concluded that the fire was most likely started accidentally.”

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), which manages the block of flats, says that the affected properties are currently being inspected and that repairs are anticipated. A spokeswoman added that until the properties are restored, the families will remain in temporary accommodation.

Related topics:FireNorthampton