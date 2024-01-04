News you can trust since 1931
Multiple fire crews tackle 'MAJOR' blaze at three-storey property containing a number of flats in Northampton

Firefighters are checking to see if all occupants have been evacuated
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 4th Jan 2024, 21:27 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 21:33 GMT
Firefighters are dealing with a major house blaze in the Abington area of Northampton.

Three crews from Moulton, The Mounts and Mereway as well as the aerial unit from Corby are in attendance at the scene of the fire in Broadmead Avenue.

The emergency service was alerted to the blaze - in a three-storey property containing a number of flats - just before 6.25pm tonight (Thursday).

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'major' fire in Broadmead Avenue, NorthamptonFirefighters are at the scene of a 'major' fire in Broadmead Avenue, Northampton
Firefighters are at the scene of a 'major' fire in Broadmead Avenue, Northampton

Firefighters are checking to see if all occupants have been evacuated while colleagues from Northamptonshire Police are setting up traffic diversions around the area which will be in place for some hours, affecting local bus services.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the immediate area while Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tackles the blaze.

We’ll bring you more on this breaking story when we get it.

