A housing association has confirmed that alternative accommodation has been provided for a number of people who cannot return to their homes following a flat fire in Northampton.

Firefighters were called to Broadmead Avenue, Abington just before 6.30pm on Thursday (January 4) to a three-storey block of flats, managed by Northampton Partnership Home (NPH).

All residents – around 30 - were evacuated from the flats, however most were able to re-enter their homes last night after the fire had been dealt with.

The aftermath of the fire in Broadmead Avenue. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

Although, according to NPH, a “small number” were unable to return to their homes, and have been provided with alternative accommodation instead.

A NPH spokeswoman said: “Fire services were called to an NPH managed property last night.

"A fire had broken out on the top floor of a maisonette located on Broadmead Avenue. All residents from the block were evacuated to safety.

"We are pleased to confirm that no injuries have been reported. Initial property inspections have been carried out and residents have returned to the properties that are deemed safe.

"Where further assessment is required, alternative accommodation is being provided for the small number of residents unable to return to their home at the present time.

"We are now waiting for the formal investigation to be concluded by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

"We would like to thank the members of NFRS who quickly and safely got the fire under control and for the cooperation of our residents throughout this unfortunate incident.”