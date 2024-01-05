30 people evacuated from block of flats in Northampton after firefighters called to 'major blaze'
Around 30 residents were evacuated from a block of flats in Northampton after firefighters were called to a “major blaze”.
The incident happened in Broadmead Avenue, Abington on Thursday (January 4). Firefighters were called just before 6.30pm.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has confirmed today (January 5) that residents of the building were evacuated and accounted for. According to NFRS, every occupant of a flat not directly involved in the fire, were allowed back into their homes last night.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 18.24 yesterday (January 4) to reports of a fire in a flat on Broadmead Avenue, Northampton.
“Three pumps from Moulton, The Mounts and Mereway and an aerial appliance from Corby attended.
“Crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and six thermal imaging cameras to put out the fire and stop its spread.
“Approximately 30 residents of the building were evacuated and accounted for by NFRS crews with every occupant of a flat not directly involved in fire allowed back in into their homes last night.
“The Fire Investigation Team will visit the property today to try and determine the cause of the fire.”
NPH has been contacted for comment. The housing provider has confirmed everyone is safe and well, and said they will issue a statement later today.
Northamptonshire Police were also on scene last night to deal with traffic management as drivers were advised to avoid the area.
