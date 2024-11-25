Billing Aquadrome evacuated AGAIN as emergency services are swamped with calls as Storm Bert causes chaos across Northampton

Flood warning sirens were activated in the early hours of this morning at Billing Aquadrome forcing yet another evacuation at the holiday park.

Significant flooding has hit Northamptonshire overnight and a multi-agency response is now underway and working to support people affected by Storm Bert.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Police have received a very high number of calls overnight from people requesting help due to flooding, both in properties and on roads.

Billing Aquadrome has been evacuated for the fourth time this year

Billing Aquadrome flood sirens have sounded and the holiday park is being evacuated by the management with assistance from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

West Northamptonshire Council is supporting Billing’s evacuation plans by providing a rest centre at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for those displaced by the flooding. Their immediate welfare and accommodation needs will be assessed today by council teams who are also making welfare checks on vulnerable people across West Northants.

The councils’ highways teams are supporting emergency services with flooding incidents countywide, having so far received over 160 calls, predominantly relating to reports of flooding and fallen trees.

Flooded petrol station, The Causeway

Road closures are in place across the county with some disruption to public transport including trains at Northampton. All the agencies including Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire fire and rescue service, West Northamptonshire Council, the Environment Agency are working together to coordinate their response.

The message from the agencies is to check the travel information before setting off, drive appropriately to the road conditions and be prepared to meet standing water on the roads – and if there is standing water, do not enter it or attempt to drive through it.