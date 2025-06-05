Scene of huge Northampton retail park fire set to be handed back to owner after firefighters spend five days tackling blaze

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

After five days tackling one of Northampton’s biggest fires in recent times, firefighters are preparing to leave the scene of the retail park blaze.

This morning (Thursday June 5), Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is preparing to leave Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road, following a huge fire, which started at around 3pm on Saturday (May 31). Smoke billowed from Dunelm and the fire spread to neighbouring units, including Pets at Home.

Firefighters have been on scene since responding to the initial 999 call. They have now confirmed that the scene is now at a safe temperature, with no further hotspots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the fire service said: “This morning (June 5), NFRS is in the process of handing back responsibility for the scene of the fire at Nene Valley Retail Park to the site owners.

Firefighters are set to leave the scene of the huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton. Photo: Saulius Šaliamoras.Firefighters are set to leave the scene of the huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton. Photo: Saulius Šaliamoras.
Firefighters are set to leave the scene of the huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton. Photo: Saulius Šaliamoras.

“The fire service has had a presence at the retail park in St James since the fire first started on Saturday afternoon (May 31). A crew this morning carried out a final after fire inspection and found that everything is now at a safe temperature with no further hotspots.

Read More
12 photos and aerial shots show catastrophic damage to Northampton retail park f...

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted with Northamptonshire Police and remains ongoing.”

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson, in connection with the fire. A 13-year-old boy has been released with no further action. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Businesses on Dunelm’s row, including Dreams and B&M, remain closed.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice