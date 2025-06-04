12 photos and aerial shots show catastrophic damage to Northampton retail park following huge fire

Firefighters were called to Dunelm on Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road at around 3pm on Saturday (May 31). Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

The homeware shop was well alight and the huge blaze spread to neighbouring Pets at Home. Smoke billowed across town and the retail park, as well as surrounding roads, were closed for more than a day.

Businesses not on the same row as Dunelm were able to reopen on Monday (June 2) and roads reopened. However, businesses on the same row including Dreams and B&M remain closed.

The fire service and police are continuing their investigations, but the heartbreaking aftermath can be seen in pictures. Aerial pictures also show the massive damage to the roof of the row of shops affected.

Four teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident. One 13-year-old boy has been released with no further action. Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Take a look at the 12 photos below of the catastrophic aftermath of the Dunelm fire in Northampton.

1 . Catastrophic aftermath of Dunelm fire in Northampton The extensive damage to Dunelm, Pets at Home and neighbouring businesses following the devastating fire on Saturday May 31. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

