Second 14-year-old arrested in connection with huge fire at Northampton retail park released on bail
Emergency services were called to Dunelm on Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road at around 3pm on Saturday (May 31). The homeware shop and neighbouring Pets at Home were well alight and smoke billowed over the town.
Northamptonshire Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy on Saturday, on suspicion of arson. On Monday (June 2), the police force announced the arrest of a second 14-year-old boy.
The 13-year-old has been released with no further action.
Today (Wednesday June 4), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that the two 14-year-olds and the 15-year-old have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
At the height of the incident, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance, and two aerial platforms.
Businesses in the same row as Dunelm remain closed, but others on the retail park, such as Smyths reopened on Monday.