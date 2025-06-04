Second 14-year-old arrested in connection with huge fire at Northampton retail park released on bail

The second 14-year-old boy arrested in connection with a huge fire at a Northampton retail park has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called to Dunelm on Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road at around 3pm on Saturday (May 31). The homeware shop and neighbouring Pets at Home were well alight and smoke billowed over the town.

Northamptonshire Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy on Saturday, on suspicion of arson. On Monday (June 2), the police force announced the arrest of a second 14-year-old boy.

The 13-year-old has been released with no further action.

Pictures taken on Monday morning (June 2) show the devastating aftermath of a huge fire which ripped through Dunelm and Pets at Home at Nene Valley Retail Park in Northampton on Saturday afternoon (May 31).

Today (Wednesday June 4), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that the two 14-year-olds and the 15-year-old have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

At the height of the incident, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance, and two aerial platforms.

Businesses in the same row as Dunelm remain closed, but others on the retail park, such as Smyths reopened on Monday.

