Serious crash shuts A5 in Northamptonshire for eight hours overnight
Road reopened at 5am following crash investigation work
The A5 in Northamptonshire has reopened following an eight-hour closure overnight while emergency services dealt with a serious crash.
Police reported the road was blocked between Towcester and Old Stratford as a result of the smash near Paulerspury.
Firefighters from Mereway and Towcester were among the emergency services at the scene from around 9.30pm on Monday night (August 2).
The road remained closed in both directions with diversions in place via the A508, M1 and A43 until after 5am to allow for crash investigation work to be carried out.
No information about casualties has been released by Northamptonshire Police at 8.30am on Tuesday.