Serious crash shuts A5 in Northamptonshire for eight hours overnight

The A5 was shut for around eight hours following a smash last night

The A5 in Northamptonshire has reopened following an eight-hour closure overnight while emergency services dealt with a serious crash.

Police reported the road was blocked between Towcester and Old Stratford as a result of the smash near Paulerspury.

Firefighters from Mereway and Towcester were among the emergency services at the scene from around 9.30pm on Monday night (August 2).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road remained closed in both directions with diversions in place via the A508, M1 and A43 until after 5am to allow for crash investigation work to be carried out.