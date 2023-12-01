The footage shows moments before the incident and moments after, as well as the arrests

Fred walking home from school in the moments before he was killed.

Following the sentencing in the Fred Shand murder case, Northamptonshire Police has released CCTV footage of the moments before the 16-year-old was stabbed to death.

The CCTV, which can be seen below, shows Fred walking home from school with a friend. It also captures the moment Fred and his friend start running after his friend receives a message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameras also caught the defendants on the Voi e-scooter in the moments before the stabbing.

The video then goes on to show the defendants running from the scene and body worn police officer footage of the arrests.

The CCTV has been released following a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (November 30), where a 15-year-old found guilty of murder was handed a life sentence of a minimum of 13 years. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Fred was stabbed to death in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe of March 22 this year, whilst he was on his way home from school. A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old stood trial for his murder. The 17-year-old was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter but guilty of knife possession, which he was also sentenced for on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement written by Fred’s dad was read out to the court, during sentencing, detailing the “insufferable pain” he feels.