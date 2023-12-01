WATCH: CCTV footage of moments before 16-year-old Fred Shand was 'senselessly' killed in Northampton
Following the sentencing in the Fred Shand murder case, Northamptonshire Police has released CCTV footage of the moments before the 16-year-old was stabbed to death.
The CCTV, which can be seen below, shows Fred walking home from school with a friend. It also captures the moment Fred and his friend start running after his friend receives a message.
Cameras also caught the defendants on the Voi e-scooter in the moments before the stabbing.
The video then goes on to show the defendants running from the scene and body worn police officer footage of the arrests.
The CCTV has been released following a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (November 30), where a 15-year-old found guilty of murder was handed a life sentence of a minimum of 13 years. He cannot be named for legal reasons.
Fred was stabbed to death in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe of March 22 this year, whilst he was on his way home from school. A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old stood trial for his murder. The 17-year-old was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter but guilty of knife possession, which he was also sentenced for on November 30.
A statement written by Fred’s dad was read out to the court, during sentencing, detailing the “insufferable pain” he feels.
A letter written by the teen found guilty of murder was also read to the court, during sentencing.