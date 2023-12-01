'We need societal change' - police comments after sentencing for 'needless' Fred Shand murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say “societal change” is needed, following the “needless” murder of 16-year-old Rohan (Fred) Shand.

A Northamptonshire Police senior officer spoke outside of Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (November 30) after a 15-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was handed a life sentence, of 13 years, after he was found guilty of murder at a trial earlier in the year.

Fred was stabbed to death in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe of March 22 this year, whilst he was on his way home from school. A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old stood trial for his murder. The 17-year-old was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter but guilty of knife possession, which he was also sentenced for on November 30.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes.

Now, police are calling for “societal change” and reminding everyone that they have a responsibility to speak to children and young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes led the investigation into Fred’s death.

Speaking after the sentencing, he said: “Fred had his whole life ahead of him, he was about to sit his GCSEs and will have been looking forward to his future. His family have been left devastated by the brutality of his death and his friends traumatised.

“Today concludes the criminal proceedings into the murder of Fred and I hope his family and friends will now be able to grieve his loss with the comfort that the person who was responsible has been held to account. I want to thank them for the support they gave us throughout the investigation and the dignity they showed while listening to the evidence presented at court.

“Fred was simply walking home from school when he was senselessly attacked and killed. There is no possible justification for his death. The teenager found guilty of murdering him may not have set out to kill Fred but he and the 17-year-old chose to take knives, when they left home to confront him, something which massively increased the chances of someone being stabbed.

“My hope is that other young people now realise the very real dangers of carrying a knife, if you’re carrying a knife the chances of it being used either by you are against you are extremely high.

“Enough is enough and we need a societal change. We all have a responsibility to speak to children and young people about the dangers of knives, please take that responsibility seriously, and if you’re worried about someone who may be carrying a knife, please call us on 101. We can help, before another child like Fred, is needlessly killed.

“Throughout the trial we heard about the heroic actions of the members of the public who helped Fred after he was stabbed and I want to pay tribute to them. To those people who stopped to help him and provide medical care and those who followed the 15-year-old away from the scene, allowing us to make a quick arrest, thank you.

“I also want to pay tribute to my colleagues and the other emergency services who attended the scene and were involved in the immediate response and investigation. We sign up to serve and help the public but nothing can prepare you for what they encountered that day and I thank them for doing all they could to help Fred.”