15-year-old sentenced to 13 years for Fred Shand’s murder says ‘somebody has lost their son and that was my fault’

“I have realised this is not the life I want for myself”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15-year-old, who was today (November 30) sentenced to a minimum term of 13 years in a young offenders institute for the murder of Fred Shand, acknowledged in a letter read in court that “somebody has lost their son and that was my fault”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of The Honourable Mr Justice Morris sentencing the 15-year-old, a letter written by the defendant following the trial and during his time in custody was read to the court by Mr Paul Hynes KC.

Rohan Shand, known affectionately as Fred, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22 while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College.

The letter described how the 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has had “time to reflect” and he said: “I have realised this is not the life I want for myself.”

“Somebody lost their son and that was my fault,” the 15-year-old’s statement continued.

The defendant says he knows Fred’s family will “never forgive [him] for [his] actions”. “I accept that and will have to live with that for the rest of my life,” his statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15-year-old wanted Fred’s family, who were present in court at the time, to know that this is not how he thought the situation would end.

Mr Hynes KC, the 15-year-old’s defence barrister throughout the trial, spoke of the teen’s attempts at rehabilitation since the incident occurred and wanted to “commend his effort” given the position he is in.