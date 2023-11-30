15-year-old sentenced to 13 years for Fred Shand’s murder says ‘somebody has lost their son and that was my fault’
The 15-year-old, who was today (November 30) sentenced to a minimum term of 13 years in a young offenders institute for the murder of Fred Shand, acknowledged in a letter read in court that “somebody has lost their son and that was my fault”.
The 13 year custodial sentence also covers his guilty plea to possession of an article with a blade or sharp point in a public place on March 22.
Ahead of The Honourable Mr Justice Morris sentencing the 15-year-old, a letter written by the defendant following the trial and during his time in custody was read to the court by Mr Paul Hynes KC.
The letter described how the 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has had “time to reflect” and he said: “I have realised this is not the life I want for myself.”
“Somebody lost their son and that was my fault,” the 15-year-old’s statement continued.
The defendant says he knows Fred’s family will “never forgive [him] for [his] actions”. “I accept that and will have to live with that for the rest of my life,” his statement said.
The 15-year-old wanted Fred’s family, who were present in court at the time, to know that this is not how he thought the situation would end.
Mr Hynes KC, the 15-year-old’s defence barrister throughout the trial, spoke of the teen’s attempts at rehabilitation since the incident occurred and wanted to “commend his effort” given the position he is in.
Though Mr Hynes KC said anything that the 15-year-old says does not take away from the tragedy of the incident and the impact it has had on Fred’s family, he said: “This is his sentence and that is his voice.”