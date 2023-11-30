Fred Shand’s father describes ‘insufferable pain’ of losing 16-year-old son ahead of sentencing

“When Fred was taken, so was my heart. My life will never be the same”

Ahead of the sentencing of the defendants who stood trial following the fatal stabbing of Fred Shand, an impact statement was read on behalf of his father Rohan Shand – who described the “insufferable pain” he has suffered.

Rohan Shand, known affectionately as Fred, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22 while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College.

Rohan Shand’s statement, read in court by Miss Jane Bickerstaff KC, said: “Words cannot describe how I feel and the impact of losing Fred has had on not just me but my family, Fred’s friends, and the whole town.

“Losing Fred has left me with sleepless nights, anxiety, and insufferable pain. When Fred was taken, so was my heart. My life will never be the same.

“When I wake up in the morning, I forget for a moment and shout Fred for school, make two cups of tea and then it all comes crashing down. All I have left is memories and photos of his upbringing and fun times.

“Fred was my best friend, my son and I relied on him to help me with technology, he would help order things online and he would also help around the house. We were a team and faced everything together.

“I will never get over losing my Fred, we had such a close bond. We had so many plans for the future. He didn’t even get to sit his GCSEs, get married, have children, and explore the world. Before Fred’s passing, he was planning to get an apprenticeship in bricklaying.

“I know Fred would have gone on to do amazing things but now all those dreams have been shattered.”