Violence, name calling, constant check ins and more - Northampton man subjects victim to months of abuse

From name calling to violence - a Northampton man subjected a former partner to months of domestic abuse.

Craig Stewart, of Helmdon Crescent, Kingsthorpe, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court via video link from prison initially on July 15 to be sentenced for a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, plus violent domestic offences including two counts of assault by beating and three counts of causing actual bodily harm (ABH), which occurred during a relationship between April and September 2021.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing held on November 25, 2021.

Craig Stewart. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Chronicle & Echo previously reported on the sentence. Now we reveal more details about the case, heard in court.

Two weeks into the relationship, Stewart demanded the victim’s Instagram account be made private, the court heard.

Prosecution barrister Alex Radley described how the first act of violence came after an incident in a restaurant. Stewart slapped the victim across the face when they got home and said she “deserved it”.

The court heard how Stewart began calling the victim at all hours to check what she was doing. Mr Radley also said he would regularly derogatorily comment on her outfits, call her names - including in public settings - and check her phone. He also told the court that Stewart threatened to hurt her cat as it “threatened the undivided attention Stewart wanted”.

Mr Radley went on to detail other violent offences including head butting, slapping, punching and strangling.

Talking about one occasion, Mr Radley said: “He strangled her with both hands and squeezed to the point where she couldn’t breathe. She thought he was going to kill her.”

The court was told that Stewart made several threats to the victim that he would kill her and members of her family.

The barrister also detailed the final violent offence, which saw the victim run to a petrol station to ask for help after Stewart issued a torrent of abuse and punched her in the head while she was driving.

Stewart has 27 previous offences between 2009 and January 2020.

Defence barrister Karen Walton said Stewart accepts his behaviour was “frightening”.

She added: “He has a depressing and sad background in relation to his family background and people he was close to when he was younger.

“He wishes to apologise unreservedly to the victim and accepts how terrifying his behaviour must have been.”

During another hearing on September 2, after adjourning the case to consider sentencing powers, His Honour Judge Francis Sheridan, told Stewart his “absolutely disgusting” behaviour was “cowardly, cruel and unrelenting”.

Judge Sheridan said: “We have to get the message across to the defendant that women are people in their own right. They are not and never will be your property.

“You have to learn that the court will do everything they can to protect them. If you are not prepared to stop, the sentences will get longer.

“I don’t know why this man was not charged with something more serious such as threats to kill. He should have been.”

As well as 45 months in prison, the judge imposed an indefinite restraining order prohibiting Stewart from making contact with the victim.

Stewart is also under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which was imposed in following a previous case. The SHPO is in place indefinitely.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse tell the police online, on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. If you are not ready to talk to the police there are other organisations that can help:

Northampton Domestic Abuse Service and Refuge are both charities running support schemes and helplines for victims.

Eve has run a family refuge in Northamptonshire for more than 35 years and helps victims rebuild their lives using its Restored Programme.