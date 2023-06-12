News you can trust since 1931
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST

Two teenagers charged with the murder of a 19-year-old University of Northampton (UoN) student have pleaded not guilty at court.

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, appeared before Northampton Crown Court this morning (Monday, June 12) charged with the fatal stabbing of Kwabena Osei-Poku.

Kwabena, previously known as Alfred, was killed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Sunday, April 23, close to the university’s Waterside campus.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, affectionately known as Alfred, was killed in New South Bridge Road (pictured) on Sunday, April 23Kwabena Osei-Poku, affectionately known as Alfred, was killed in New South Bridge Road (pictured) on Sunday, April 23
Eke and Lebaga-Idubor both pleaded not guilty to murder, while Lebaga-Idubor also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of a knife.

Antonio Huian, aged 18, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, both pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice at the same hearing.

Huian, Forbes- Coleman and Eke were all granted bail.

Huian had his bail boundaries extended by Judge Herbert so that he could have a cigarette in his garden without being in breach of his bail conditions.

All four of the defendants were studying at UoN but have since been “suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial”.

The court heard how police investigations are still ongoing and that the murder trial is set to begin on October 2 at Northampton Crown Court.

In an exclusive interview with the Peterborough Telegraph, Alfred’s mother paid tribute to her son.

Joyce Osei-Poku said: “He was a loving boy, he was always smiling. He had loads of friends there [at UoN].

“Losing him I have lost something that is irreplaceable. This is causing me sleepless nights.”