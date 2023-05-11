Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, lost his life on April 23 when he was killed near Northampton university’s Waterside Campus.

It was there, the former Hampton College student, was studying advertising and digital marketing.

Joyce Osei-Poku, Kwabena’s mum, said she and her first born child had a special relationship.

University of Northampton student Kwabena, lost his life after he was stabbed near to the campus where he was studying at during his first year of higher education (image: NationalWorld).

In an exclusive interview with our sister paper the Peterborough Telegraph, she said: “He was a loving boy, he was always smiling.

“He was a very calm boy and he was always standing up for justice, especially when people are abusing people.

“He was a caring brother to his siblings and a loving boy to his community.”

Kwabena, affectionately known as Alfred, also took part in charitable work for High Heritage.

Mum, Joyce, and her son, Kwabena, photographed together (image: courtesy of family).

He was a life coach there helping to build confidence and improve the mental wellbeing of young, black children in Cambridgeshire.

Aside from his volunteering role, he also enjoyed other hobbies including the gym, playing football, boxing and making music for fun with his friends.

Kwabena moved away from Peterborough in September 2022 to start his new chapter studying in Northampton.

“He had loads of friends there,” said Joyce. “I know he had lots of friends who he played football with.”

Joyce said she and her eldest son, Kwabena, had a really special bond.

Kwabena was the eldest of three children.

Joyce said: “I've got three children but because he was my first son, I think I developed that strong love.

“Anything I am doing in a secret way, he is the first point of contact who I normally share stories with. I say ‘that this is what I'm planning to do, what do you think?’

“Losing him I have lost something that is irreplaceable.

More floral tributes have been placed at the roadside near Waterside Campus this week.

“This is causing me sleepless nights.

“Although I've got very strong support in Peterborough, it is so hard, it is so, so hard to lose a son.”

On 30 April, just one week after her eldest son passed away, Joyce created a memorial for Kwabena at her house.

She invited 200 young people to her home, they were Kwabena’s friends from Peterborough and the University of Northampton, to educate them on the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Knife crime is dangerous,” Joyce added.

“I think there needs to be early education right from the primary school stage so students will get more understanding and knowledge about how knife crime can endanger people’s lives.

“These children don’t know why they carry knives and I think systematically it needs addressing.

“What’s happened to my son, it’s not only affecting me but the 200 people who came to my house were crying uncontrollably and I had to be strong to stand up and control them.

“It’s not only affecting the parents, not only affecting the siblings but knife crime is affecting all of Peterborough and all of Northampton.

“If we manage to prevent this kind of crime I think there will be a lot of peace.”

A Crowdfunding page has since been set up for Kwabena’s funeral. At the time of writing, more than £13,000 has been raised.

