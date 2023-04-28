Four charged in connection with death of 19-year-old are all University of Northampton students

The four teenagers charged in a murder investigation into the death of a 19-year-old are all University of Northampton students, the vice chancellor has confirmed.

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, Melvin Lebaga-Idubor aged 19, Antonio Huian aged 18 and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman 19 all appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday April 28).

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor both face a murder charge and a charge of possession of an offensive weapon. Huian and Forbes-Coleman have both been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The University of Northampton has confirmed the four people charged in the murder investigation are all students.

The charges were made after Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Sunday (April 23), close to the Waterside campus.

Following the court case, the university has confirmed all four charged are students, who have now been “suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial”.

University of Northampton Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “The University of Northampton would like to thank Northamptonshire Police for their actions following the death of Kwabena Osei-Poku, and extend our gratitude to our community and neighbours for their resilience during such an unprecedented, difficult time.

"Following the charges brought against these individuals we will continue to closely support staff and students while assisting officers with their enquiries.”

A spokeswoman for the university added: “Following their appearance in court on April 28, 2023, the university can confirm that the four individuals charged are registered as students at the university.

"All will now be suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial.”

