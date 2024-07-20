Two 21-year-old Northampton men arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tommy Boom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom who was stabbed to death in a town park.

Yesterday afternoon (Friday), with support from West Midlands Police, two 21-year-old Northampton men were arrested in the Birmingham area.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody today (Saturday), according to Northamptonshire Police.

A 45-year-old Northampton woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in police custody.

Floral tributes have been left at Millers Meadow where Tommy Boom was stabbed to death

A forensic post-mortem showed he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest and had also suffered a second stab wound to his right arm.

His family has been notified of the three arrests and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “The investigation into Tommy’s death continues to move at pace, supported by a large team of detectives and specialist officers.

“We are in regular contact with his family and will continue to update them on our progress as well as offer all the support we can at this incredibly difficult time.

“If you have not already spoken to us, please get in touch to share what you know to help us ensure justice for Tommy and his family.”

Four people previously arrested in connection with Tommy’s death were yesterday (July 19) released with no further action after being eliminated from enquiries.

A neighbourhood policing presence remains in the Semilong area this weekend and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident who is yet to come forward is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

A dedicated online portal for people to submit information, including relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, is available here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D01-PO1