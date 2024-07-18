Serious police incident closes main road in Northampton as officers cordon off park

Multiple crews from Northamptonshire Police are currently on scene at Millers Meadow in St Andrews Road including a mobile incident unit.

The incident has forced the closure of the A5095 St Andrew's Road both ways between Uppingham Street and Grafton Street at the Super Sausage Cafe junction.

UPDATE: Just before midday, Northamptonshire Police it had launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in the Semilong area of the town today (Thursday).

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight to a footpath in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park - close to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic postmortem examination will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary in due course to establish the cause of death.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the man’s death. An 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29 remain in police custody at this time.

A police cordon is expected to remain in place in Semilong Park throughout the day as the investigation into this serious incident continues. St Andrew’s Road, between Hampton Street and Spencer Bridge Road, also remains closed.

In addition to house-to-house enquiries, an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are firmly with his family at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Semilong area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.

“Arrests were promptly made, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.”

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000425259.

