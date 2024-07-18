Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident’ say Northamptonshire Police speaking near the park at which a man in his 30s was killed today (Thursday).

Northamptonshire Police held an emergency press conference this afternoon (Tuesday) after the force launched a murder investigation earlier today.

Speaking at the scene Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation today after a man in his 30s was tragically killed in Millers Meadow in Semilong, Northampton.

“Emergency services were called shortly after midnight following reports that a man had been stabbed. Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons reading a statement at the junction of Quorn Way and St Andrews Road in Semilong, Northampton, following the murder of a man in his 30s.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident. We know a death in such circumstances can have an enormous impact on neighbourhoods and the wider community and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a dedicated team of officers working at pace to establish why this has happened.

“We know people are very shocked and upset by what has taken place, and our officers will remain in Semilong over the coming days to provide reassurance and be on hand if anyone has any concerns.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and remain in police custody at this time. However, we still want to hear from anyone who may have information which could help assist our investigations.

“We would encourage people with information, however small, to get in touch with us as soon as they can. If they have not already done so. Any little detail may assist our investigation and we would rather have small pieces of information that are well-meaning and then not use them, then not have them at all.

If you have got any information, or CCTV, dash-cam, doorbell footage, please call us on 101. Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“There is also the opportunity to upload footage directly via our website.”A Northamptonshire mother whose son was murdered more than five years ago has spoken out about the latest fatal stabbing in Northampton.