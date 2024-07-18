Police name 30-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at Northampton park today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Police have named a 30-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a Northampton park today (Thursday).

The man, who died in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 18), has been named as Thomas Boom, of Northampton.

Known as Tommy, the 30-year-old suffered stab wounds in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight, and sadly died at the scene.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “Tommy’s family and loved ones are devastated at his death, and our thoughts are with them all in their grief.

Thomas Boom (pictured) was fatally stabbed at Millers Meadow in Semilong in the early hours of Thursday (July 18)

“On their behalf, I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

A murder investigation is underway and four people arrested in connection with the incident – an 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29 – remain in police custody tonight.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Information can also be shared via an online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM19D60-PO1