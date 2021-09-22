The recent spate of knife crime incidents in Northampton are believed to be linked, according to a senior police officer.

In less than a week, there have been three incidents starting on Thursday (September 16) when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly in Abington Street. Another teenager was arrested and released on bail.

On Sunday (September 19), two men, aged 20 and 21, were stabbed in a midday attack in South Oval, Kings Heath. Three males - aged 17, 18 and 23 - were arrested and have since been released on bail.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan speaks out about recent spate of stabbings in Northampton.

On Monday (September 20), a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Market Square at 3.30pm. He was taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Now the force has confirmed it believes all three incidents are related.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan told Chronicle & Echo: “Our working assumption now is that all three incidents are connected.

“It would appear that all the individuals in the three incidents know each other.

“I’m loathed to suggest it is gang related but there are two distinct groups.

“An incident started this off. We don’t know the depth of that but from that we seem to be getting follow up incidents.

“We do not think this is race related and hope that gives some assurance to our minority communities.

“I do not rest of my laurels. One crime is one crime too many and one knife being carried by anyone is one knife too many.

“I’m never satisfied that we will be on top, but we are making real in-roads into understanding the movement behind recent events and an understanding of wider issues around knife crime.”

The spate of violent crimes led to parents saying they are ‘scared as hell’ to let their children out in the town.

Adults too have come forward to say they are wary of visiting the town.

On the back of the violence and in a first since 2019, Northamptonshire Police enforced a Section 60 order on the town centre and Kings Heath.

This means officers have the right to stop and search anyone without suspicion.

The order was in place for 48 hours up to 5pm Wednesday (September 22), when it was due to be reviewed again.

Superintendent Mulligan has also spoken out about ways in which the force will be working to curb knife crime in Northamptonshire. More to come on this.