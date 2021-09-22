Three men released on bail after questioning over Northampton stabbing

Three men arrested by detectives investigating two stabbings in Northampton have all been released pending further enquiries.

The trio, aged between 17 and 23, were quizzed over an incident in Kings Heath on Sunday (September 19).

Two victims aged 20 and 21 were taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in South Oval just after noon. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Police arrested three men following Sunday's incidents in Kings Heath

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the attacks — and another incident in the town centre on Thursday night (September 16).

A 16-year-was old stabbed repeatedly in the pedestrianised area of Abington Street at about 6.45pm on Thursday continues to recover after he was initially described as being in a serious but stable condition.

A teenager arrested following the incident was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Tim Craven said: “This was clearly a very shocking incident and our enquiries have progressed well today in regards to bringing those responsible to justice.

“I would still appeal to anyone who may have any phone or dashcam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it, to please get in touch with us.

“Whilst we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident, increased patrols will continue to take place in the local area to reassure the community. If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach one of our officers.”