Two teenagers charged by detectives investigating violent knife fight in Northampton town centre

Monday's incident happened in Northampton's Market Square

Detectives investigating an alleged knife attack in Northampton Market Square on Monday (September 20) have charged two teenagers from the town.

The pair were due to appear at the town's magistrates court today (Wednesday).

A 16-year-old boy is charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

A second teenager, aged 15, is charged with possession of a weapon and possession of cannabis.

Neither boy can be named for legal reasons.