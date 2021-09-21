More violence erupts as police called to Market Square fight where teenager found with large knife - two boys arrested

Police have been granted extra stop and search powers in and around Northampton centre.

The section 60 order was issued after two teenagers aged 15 and 16 were arrested on Monday afternoon (September 20) on suspicion of possessing a weapon after members of the public reported a fight involving a 'large weapon'

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to the Market Square at 3.40pm after reports of a man walking around with a large knife and a fight taking place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an increased police presence in the town and officers have been granted extra powers to stop and search

"Officers attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of being in possession of a weapon and recovered a knife from nearby.

"Another boy aged 15 who had sustained minor injuries was located nearby and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has also been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a weapon."

This latest incident followed Thursday night's stabbing of another 16-year-old in Abington Street and another incident in Kings Heath on Sunday afternoon.

The Section 60 order, unlike other types of stop and search, allows police officers to stop and search individuals in a given area for a set time without needing reasonable grounds to suspect they have committed a crime.

It will remain in force until at least 5pm on Tuesday (September 21).

Superintendent Kev Mulligan said: “We know people are concerned about this escalation in violence — we are too.

“I would like to provide some reassurance that although these incidents have all taken place in very public places, we believe they are all targeted and involved people known to one another.

“Last night a Section 60 order was granted for Northampton town centre and Kings Heath. This allows police officers to stop and search members of the public without reasonable grounds.

“The order is in place until 5pm today (September 21) and has been introduced as a direct result of the level of violence we’ve seen in recent days. The order can be extended if we believe the level of violence on display warrants it.

“Additional high visibility patrols will be taking place across the town centre and in Kings Heath throughout this week and a team of detectives is dedicated to investigating these crimes.