Third man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Northampton man Robert Brown released on bail

A third man arrested on suspicion of murder, after the death of Northampton man Robert Brown, has been released on bail.

The 32-year-old from Northampton was arrested on Sunday August 10, but Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Wednesday August 13 that he has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

A murder investigation was launched after 57-year-old Mr Brown was found dead with a fatal arm wound, on a bench by the River Nene, behind Auctioneers Court, at around 6.30am on Friday August 1. Mr Brown’s family has paid tribute to the “much-love father, grandfather, son, brother and friend”.

A total of three men have been arrested during the investigation, but they have all now been released on bail, including a 38-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday August 6 and a 41-year-old man who was arrested on Friday August 8.

Robert Brown.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area overnight from Thursday July 31 to Friday August 1, or who may have any information about what happened.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our investigation is on-going, and we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, however we would still like to hear from anyone else who may have information about Robert’s death who we have not yet spoken to.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together what happened to Robert is asked to come forward.

“If you think you have any information that may help the investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267 or via an online public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Police also released a statement last week saying they believe the key to understanding exactly what happened to Mr Brown lies within the local community.