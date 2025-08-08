VIDEO: Police call on public to help with Northampton murder investigation – saying they are the ‘key’ to finding out what happened to Robert Brown

Police call on members of the public to help with murder investigation – saying they are the ‘key’ to finding out what happened to Robert Brown.

The detective leading the investigation into the death of 57-year-old Robert Brown in Northampton on August 1 believes the key to understanding exactly what happened lies within the local community.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison has issued a video appeal urging anyone who may have information, and has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

DI Harrison said: “One week ago today, on Friday, August 1, we launched a murder investigation after 57-year-old Robert Brown was found fatally injured in Northampton. Robert was found shortly after 6.30am that morning on a bench behind Auctioneer’s Court, on the towpath which runs along the River Nene between the bridge – locally known as the Yellowfoot Path – and Beckets Bridge, locally known as the Snake Path.

“Over the past week, a dedicated team of officers has been working around the clock. We have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries, reviewed hours of CCTV footage, and spoken with many witnesses. I would like to thank everyone who has helped us so far.

“However, we are still missing that one piece of information that will unlock this investigation, and I’m appealing to you today to help us establish the circumstances that led to Robert’s death.

“We know it’s a popular and busy route along the towpath, and I would ask anyone who we have not yet spoken with to please get in touch. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the area on the night of Thursday, July 31, and Friday, August 1 – including members of the boating community who may have been travelling through our county.

“Even if you do not think you have any relevant information, we still want to hear from you. Any little detail may help us piece together exactly how Robert died.

“Robert was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother, and a friend to many. His death has left his family truly devastated, and they deserve to know what happened to him.

“On behalf of Northamptonshire Police, I would like to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to Robert’s family and friends, and to anyone who knew and loved him. Thank you.”

If you were in the area of the towpath along the River Nene between Wathen Wigg Bridge and Beckets Bridge overnight on Thursday, July 31, and Friday, August 1, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or via the online portal at https://orlo.uk/cpiri.