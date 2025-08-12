Forensics continue to search near River Nene in Northampton as man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody

Forensics are searching part of a footpath next to the River Nene in Northampton as a murder investigation continues.

Police sniffer dogs and forensics were seen on the footpath next to the river near Henry Bird Way on Tuesday August 12 morning. Part of the footpath in the area is cordoned off, while police continue their searches.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that searches are part of the murder investigation looking into how Robert Brown died on a bench on a footpath next to the river, near Auctioneers Court, on the morning of Friday August 1.

The spokeswoman for the force also confirmed that a 32-year-old man, from Northampton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday August 10 remains in custody, as the investigating team has been granted more time to question him.

Robert Brown, aged 57, was found dead on a bench at around 6.30am, after paramedics found him with a fatal arm injury.

The 32-year-old is the third person to be arrested on suspicion of murder. The other two men – aged 38 and 41 – were arrested on Wednesday August 6 and Friday August 8, respectively, but have both been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police continue to appeal for information and witnesses. Anyone who was in the area of the towpath along the River Nene between Wathen Wigg Bridge and Beckets Bridge overnight on Thursday July 31, and Friday August 1, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267 or via the online public portal.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.