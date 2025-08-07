Cheeky smile and kind heart: Heartbroken family pay tribute to their precious Robert who was loved by everyone

As the investigation into his murder continues, his heartbroken family have issued a tribute to 57-year-old Robert who was a father, a precious son, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and nephew.

Robert, known as Rob to many, grew up on the outskirts of Northampton in the village of Kislingbury and is the youngest of three sons to Colin and Jean.

He was a typical ‘mischievous boy’ who shared a close bond with his brothers Nik and Andrew.

Paying tribute to their ‘real-life Peter Pan’ Colin, Jean, Nik and Andrew said: “Rob was quite a character and always full of fun. He was our real-life Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. Everyone who knew Rob just loved him!

“He definitely had the gift of the gab and could talk the hind legs off a donkey. We would joke that he knew more about everybody else’s business than his own, but that was Rob. He had a heart of gold and was always ready to help others.

“Rob loved his bikes – whether it was his Rayleigh Grifter or his red Honda CR80 scrambler. He was just so fearless and such a daredevil.

“On numerous trips to the ‘bomb hole’ he would always jump a good foot higher than anyone else on his scrambler. He would later tear up the gravel pits at Kislingbury with his best mate and life-long friend Alex, on their beloved RM125s motorbikes.

“He may not have been the academic type, but Rob was very practical with his hands. At the age of seven he stripped down a broken lawnmower, rebuilt it and got it working. By the age of nine, he was driving his dad’s van up and down the local farmer’s field.

“When we owned a greengrocer shop in St James, Northampton, a local car repair business caught his eye and Rob just decided to work there one day. The owners absolutely loved him, and he was adopted as ‘little George’ after their son ‘big George’. He spent so many happy hours tinkering with car parts and chatting to customers.

“Some years later we owned a second greengrocers on the Market Square in Towcester and Rob’s salad displays were legendary – we still have the pictures to prove it!

“One memorable April Fool’s Day, Rob and Andrew covered up the window of a neighbouring estate agents with Windolene and put up a for sale sign belonging to a rival company, all before 6.30am. He enjoyed a practical joke."

Robert and Andrew were very close, and when growing up shared a bedroom. He added his own personal tribute: “Robert was always so confident and daring, I for one was always envious of this.

“On our first skiing trip together, Robert, as a one-trip veteran, took Alex and myself right to the top of the mountain on our very first morning on skis! It’s a miracle that we all made it to the bottom in one piece.

“He was the best man at my wedding and provided a typically ‘Rob style’ entertaining speech, much to the amusement of everyone there.”

Robert’s family added: “We are truly devastated that Rob has been taken from us, but reading all the tributes on social media has provided some source of comfort. It is lovely to know just how many people knew Rob and enjoyed his company.

“We will always miss his chirpy banter, but we know there are many happy memories to share and talk about.”

Robert’s son Daniel, daughter Tonia, and his grandchildren paid further tribute: “Our hearts are broken, but everyone's kind words bring us comfort and show how much of an impact our dad had on the people he met.

“He loved to talk to anyone and everyone! We have our happy memories to cherish, and Dad will leave a massive gap in our family with his cheeky smile and kind heart. Dad was a kind and loving man, and we will all miss him incredibly.”

Robert's grandchildren also expressed how much they will miss their kind and loving ‘Pappy’ who loved to play with them.

Holding onto their laughter and adventure, Robert’s partner Julia said: “At school I always had the hots for Robert, he was the school heartthrob!

“Being with Robert there was never a dull moment, we laughed and joked at the same things. He would do anything for me, he was a selfless person and always put others first, nothing was ever too much.

“I’ll hold on to our laughter and adventures. You may be gone, but your love, kindness, and spirit will live on in me.”

Floral tributes have been laid on the bench where Robert was found next to the River Nene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or via an online public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000450267 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.