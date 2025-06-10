Standens Barn stabbing: Second mutual friend was told victim and defendant were ‘going to have a fight’

The trial continues for the man accused of murdering 23-year-old Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, after a jury was sworn in on May 27. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

A second mutual friend of the victim and defendant called to give evidence was told the pair were “going to have a fight” before arriving at the location of the fatal stabbing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial continues for the man accused of murdering 23-year-old Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, after a jury was sworn in on May 27.

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, denies murdering Clinton – who died in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn on Thursday, December 11 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uwadia has also entered a plea of not guilty to having an article with a blade or point.

May 28 marked the first day of evidence in the trial before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, which is estimated to last for around three weeks.

Yesterday (June 9) saw a second mutual friend of the victim and defendant called to the witness box to give evidence, accompanied by an interpreter.

This witness told the court that the initial falling out between Clinton and Uwadia happened on what he believed to be December 9 last year – recalling that the defendant had offered to buy the friendship group food but Clinton did not want to wait for one of the mutual friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness said he was in agreement with Uwadia’s position in this situation, and tried to explain his view to Clinton using a mixture of English and his native language.

When asked by prosecutor Andrew Vout KC if speaking a different language had any impact on Uwadia, the witness said no and that he would explain things to him in English.

He told the court that Uwadia did not object to him and the victim speaking a different language and when asked about what they were saying, this witness would explain. This includes when the defendant realised Clinton’s “voice was raised”, and when asked by Uwadia if they had been “insulting” him.

The witness said the next time he saw the victim following the initial disagreement was on December 10 at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, after a failed attempt to resolve the differences between Clinton and Uwadia on what he believed was the day before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This witness confirmed that he and the other mutual friend, who concluded his evidence last week, wanted the witness and defendant to be friends again.

Upon arrival at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Uwadia told this witness that he was “offended by the attitude” that Clinton had shown him as he had not done anything like that to him before – particularly as Uwadia had offered to buy the group food.

The witness confirmed that Uwadia had used the word “disrespectful” to describe Clinton’s conduct and what he was offended by.

The court heard that this witness believed the defendant was willing to let the situation lie, but Clinton did not want to be friends with Uwadia any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness told the court there was not a plan after leaving Weston Favell Shopping Centre on December 10. He said it was late and he was driven home after using the clothes washing and drying facilities.

This witness got out of the car before it appears on the CCTV captured by the house camera opposite the parking area in Flaxwell Court, and says he spent a “little bit of time at home before coming out again”.

After rejoining the group, the witness saw Clinton driving his car towards the defendant. The victim invited this witness to look at the damage to his car when he was attempting to find out what was happening, and he saw “some scratches”.

The court heard that Clinton wanted to cause damage to Uwadia’s car off the back of the damage to his own, but did not do anything that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day of the fatal stabbing

The court heard that the victim and the other mutual friend picked this witness up from work at around 5pm on December 11, 2024.

The witness encouraged them to drive to get food as he was hungry but instead was driven to the victim’s home in Flaxwell Court.

This witness was under the impression that the victim and other mutual friend had already had a discussion before they picked him up, and he heard that Clinton and Uwadia were “going to have a fight”.

In the statement this witness provided to the police, he said he heard a text message read out during the car journey to say that the defendant allegedly “doesn’t do a fair fight”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon both vehicles arriving at the car parking area in Flaxwell Court, the witness said Uwadia left his vehicle and was coming towards them. Clinton had told the other mutual friend to tell Uwadia not to come near his car. The victim then joined the two out of his car.

The witness saw an “exchange of words” between the victim and the defendant from inside Clinton’s car, as well as an “exchange of fists” – in which Clinton allegedly punched first, the court heard.

After the other mutual friend failed to get the pair to stop, the next thing this witness recalled was hearing Clinton “shout and scream” and this is when he got out of the car. At this stage, the witness said Clinton was holding his hand on his left side.

The other mutual friend tried to get Uwadia to stop as he returned to his vehicle but this witness did not know why at this point, the court heard. It was then that this witness asked Clinton what was going on and he “saw blood oozing out of him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This witness threw an object at Uwadia’s car to get him to stop driving away, though he did not know what had caused Clinton to bleed and what he had been attacked with at the time.

When asked about moments where the victim, defendant and other mutual friend were in a group of three and he remained in the car, this witness said he was tired, it was dark and did not provide any further details.

Concluding, this witness said he was “traumatised” and “disturbed” by his experience that evening, particularly seeing Clinton’s bleeding and unconsciousness.

The trial continues.

Read the previous Chronicle & Echo stories from this ongoing murder trial here…