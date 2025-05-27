Standens Barn stabbing: Jury sworn in as trial set to begin for 25-year-old murder accused
A jury has been sworn in today (May 27) as the trial of a man accused of murdering 23-year-old Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi is set to begin.
Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, last appeared in court on May 8 for his trial preparation hearing.
The 25-year-old denies murdering Clinton, of Northampton, who died in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn shortly before 5.40pm on Thursday, December 11 last year. The 23-year-old passed away shortly after a stabbing.
Uwadia has also entered a plea of not guilty to having an article with a blade or point.
He has been remanded in custody since and now faces a trial estimated to last for around three weeks before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane.
The 12 members of the jury were sworn in this afternoon and the opening of the case will commence tomorrow morning (May 28).