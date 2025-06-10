Standens Barn stabbing: Mutual friend says victim’s punch to defendant’s back kickstarted fatal scuffle

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, denies murdering Clinton – who died in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn on Thursday, December 11 last year. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

A mutual friend of the victim and defendant agreed that a punch thrown by the victim to the defendant’s back was what caused the fatal scuffle to start, the court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial continues for the man accused of murdering 23-year-old Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, after a jury was sworn in on May 27.

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, denies murdering Clinton – who died in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn on Thursday, December 11 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uwadia has also entered a plea of not guilty to having an article with a blade or point.

May 28 marked the first day of evidence in the trial before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, which is estimated to last for around three weeks.

Yesterday (June 9) saw a second mutual friend of the victim and defendant called to the witness box to give evidence, accompanied by an interpreter. You can read our summary of his evidence here.

This witness was then cross examined by the defence, led by Benjamin Aina KC, who began by establishing that it was this witness who introduced the defendant to the victim and the other man who made up their friendship group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial disagreement about food was recapped – in which Uwadia offered to buy the group food and wanted to wait for the other mutual friend, but Clinton wanted to go imminently.

This witness agreed that Clinton was sharing his “agitation” and “temperament” in the native language that he and this witness shared – and it was causing him to “get more agitated” that this witness was in agreement with Uwadia.

The mutual friend agreed that Clinton was the one “giving attitude” to Uwadia and that the person he described as “calming down” in his police interview was Uwadia.

“When you were effectively telling Clinton to stop being silly, that made Clinton more angry didn’t it?,” questioned Mr Aina KC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness agreed to this, as well as that Clinton pushed Uwadia with his fists clenched – but responded “no” when asked if Clinton left his vehicle with a metal canister and said the words “I will f*** you up” during the altercation on December 6.

The day before the fatal stabbing

The witness confirmed that he was under the impression that the other mutual friend wanted peace between Clinton and Uwadia, and invited the defendant to Weston Favell Shopping Centre on December 10 for this reason.

The court heard that Clinton was “angry” that the mutual friend had invited Uwadia, and the witness later confirmed that Clinton did not want to speak to Uwadia or be his friend.

The witness agreed that he and the other mutual friend could not understand why Clinton was “getting so angry”, when asked by Mr Aina KC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that upon arriving at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, the other mutual friend apologised to Uwadia and just wanted to be friends, according to this witness. Uwadia remained “hurt” for the “disrespect” from Clinton during the initial disagreement.

When asked if he mentioned Clinton’s “anger issues” and that it was in his “character sometimes to be angry” to Uwadia – which was detailed in his police statement – the witness agreed this was accurate.

In his police statement, this witness described the incident in Flaxwell Court that evening (December 10) following the shopping centre as "child's play” as Clinton was trying to drive into Uwadia as a “target”.

When discussing the damage caused to Clinton’s car, this witness was trying to find out what had caused the marks, such as “a stone or rock” – and the witness confirmed there was no mention of a knife by either the victim or the other mutual friend at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Clinton was going to look for the defendant that evening after Uwadia drove off. Mr Aina KC asked if Clinton wanted “instant revenge” and for this witness to go in the car with him to find him, to which he agreed. The witness described the situation as “looking like it’s getting out of hand” in his police statement.

The witness said that day ended by him explaining to the other mutual friend that he had given his point of view to Clinton, and he expected him to do the same to get the matter resolved.

The day of the fatal stabbing

In an eight minute call at around 12.05pm on December 11 between this witness and Clinton, the witness agreed that he was telling the victim to calm down and let the situation go as he was still angry.

After being picked up from work by Clinton accompanied by the other mutual friend, this witness confirmed he was left with the impression that a fight was going to take place after messages had been exchanged between Clinton and Uwadia via the other mutual friend’s phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by Mr Aina KC, this witness confirmed that nobody had told him that Junior said he wanted a “meeting for peace” and that he assured the other mutual friend that nothing would happen.

The court heard this witness was told in the car that Uwadia does not “fight a fair fight” and he will come “prepared”.

During the final questioning of this cross examination, the witness agreed that Clinton got out of the car in a “forceful and aggressive way” and the driver’s door hit some rubbish bins, which woke this witness up as he was dozing off in the back.

The court heard this witness agree that Clinton ran over to Uwadia and punched him in the back, which caused the scuffle to begin. The witness did not see Clinton leave the car with a weapon, never saw a metal canister or the victim with a knife in his hand at any point.

The trial continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read the previous Chronicle & Echo stories from this ongoing murder trial here…