£35,000 reward as police renew appeal for information 10 years on from tragic murder of Jon Casey in Northampton

On the tenth anniversary of the tragic murder of a father-of-two in Northampton, a £35,000 reward has been offered in return for information regarding the whereabouts of the main suspect.

Jon Casey, aged 35, was stabbed in Barrack Road, Northampton, close to the Lazeez restaurant, shortly before 5.30pm on this day ten years ago (January 16, 2015). He died less than an hour later. A coroner ruled in 2021 that Jon was unlawfully killed and was "viciously stabbed" in the chest.

Jon Casey, aged 35, was stabbed in Barrack Road, Northampton, close to the Lazeez restaurant, shortly before 5.30pm on this day ten years ago (January 16, 2015). He died less than an hour later. A coroner ruled in 2021 that Jon was unlawfully killed and was “viciously stabbed” in the chest.

In the aftermath of Jon’s death, police named Waijs Dahir, a university student at the time, as the main suspect. He was 21 at the time and lived in Semilong Road, but he is believed to have gone to Coventry shortly after the incident. The now 31-year-old is believed to be in Somalia or Kenya.

However, as police re-appeal for information, they say they are keeping an open mind about where Dahir could be. Officers are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and a reward of £35,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for any information that leads to Dahir’s arrest.

Jon Casey was killed in Barrack Road in 2015.

On the anniversary of his death, Jon’s family has also released a further heartbreaking statement about the lasting impact Jon’s death has.

The statement said: “Ten years without Jon, a partner, a son, a brother and a daddy to two little girls, is a sadness beyond words.

“Knowing the cruel way he was killed is a horror we have to live with every day. Time cannot ease our sadness or erase the horrific memories of that night.

“Living without justice, without the person that killed Jon being held accountable for the horror they put Jon through 10 years ago, and us for every day of the last 10 years, is a sadness that is hard to comprehend.

Waijs Dahir is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

“Maybe, knowing that the person responsible for Jon’s vicious, brutal and merciless murder has been held accountable will help us all to heal a little.

“Our world has been a lot less fun without Jon in it.”

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell added: “Although it’s been ten years since Jon died, his family still carry their grief as if his murder happened yesterday and this is no surprise when you speak to them and understand just how deeply he was loved.

“Jon was a father to two children, a much-loved son, as well as a cherished brother and partner. There are so many people who still greatly feel his loss and these feelings are compounded by the knowledge that the person who killed him has not yet been brought to justice.

“If anyone has any knowledge as to where Dahir is, please contact us. If you do have information but are not sure whether to pass it on, please think of Jon’s family who have just had to spend their ninth Christmas without him.”

Anyone with information about Dahir’s whereabouts, or any other information about the death of Jon Casey, should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting, Operation Nanny, or email [email protected].