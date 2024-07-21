Police arrest 21-year-old man as investigations continue into fatal stabbing of Northampton man Tommy Boom
Yesterday evening (Saturday) a 21-year-old Birmingham man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody today (Sunday).
Tommy, aged 30, died in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after suffering stab wounds.
A 45-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
Tommy’s family continue to be updated and supported by specialist officers as the investigation progresses.
Neighbourhood policing teams remain in the Semilong area this weekend and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.
Anyone with information about the murder who is yet to come forward is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
A dedicated online portal for people to submit information, including relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, is available here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D01-PO1