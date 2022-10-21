Police are still on patrol in a Northampton community where a 31-year-old man was shot in the head, which sparked an attempted murder investigation.

An attempted murder investigation was launched after a man was found on the pavement outside the Towcester Road Methodist Church in Southampton Road, Far Cotton at about 7.20pm last Saturday (October 15). He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, say police.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the incident. She remains in police custody at time of writing (4.30pm Friday October 21).

Pictures from the scene in Southampton Road last Saturday

Members of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team say they are still patrolling the area to offer support to the community

Police say the neighbourhood team has maintained a high-visibility presence in Southampton Road, and the surrounding area, speaking with people in the community, appealing for information and providing reassurance.

Officers say enquiries have been ongoing throughout the past seven days to find those responsible, which has included speaking to witnesses, extensive CCTV analysis, public appeals for information and an increased police presence.

However, police say they will again be in Southampton Road on Saturday evening (October 22) with the neighbourhood beat bus, to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting in the hope of jogging someone’s memory about the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are exceptionally rare in Northamptonshire however, when they do happen, it can have a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community.

“By having our neighbourhood policing team in the area following this incident, we have been able to work closely with both those living in Far Cotton and the wider community, to provide the support and reassurance needed.

“We have been carrying out numerous enquiries across the past week including a number of public appeals for witnesses and we would like to thank everyone who has already contacted us to provide information.

“However, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with our investigation. Any little detail may assist us and could be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

“No matter how small or relevant you think it may be, we would rather be given well-meaning information which comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”

Following the incident, residents have described how they do not feel safe walking around the area at night, how the levels of violence have escalated, and how the area has deteriorated over the years. The majority all called for more police patrols.