Man, 31, in critical condition after being shot in head in Northampton attempted murder

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a 31-year-old man in Northampton, have today (Sunday, October 16), revealed that he had been shot.

Officers were called to Southampton Road at about 7.20pm last night (Saturday, October 15), where they found a man with a serious head injury.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police officers searching the area

A police cordon remains in place in Southampton Road and Euston Road, as the investigation into this serious incident continues, along with an increased police presence to offer reassurance and support to the community – residents are having to sign in and out of their streets.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are exceptionally rare in Northamptonshire however, when they do happen, it can have a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community.

“The victim’s family is being supported by a specialist-trained officer, as we continue to work closely with the local community, to gather information and provide reassurance, to ascertain who was responsible in order to bring them to justice.

“Our investigation into last night’s events is fast-moving and we’d encourage anyone with information which could be relevant, however small, to get in touch as soon as possible to help us apprehend those responsible.

Forensics officers are on the scene of the shooting in Southampton Road, Northampton

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or running from the area shortly before 7.20pm.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “We don’t feel good. We are afraid now. We hope they catch the criminal.”

Another said: “These things happen, it’s life.”

High visibility patrols are taking place in the area throughout the day and house-to-house enquiries taking place.