Armed police on scene of 'large incident' in Far Cotton area of Northampton

Armed police are on the scene of an ongoing incident in a residential street in the Far Cotton area of Northampton.

At least seven police cars, a police dog unit and forensics officers are close to the Shell Garage in Southampton Road.

Police have sealed off Southampton Road in Far Cotton, Northampton

West Northants Councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre & Rushmere) took to social media to ask people to stay away from the area.

She tweeted: “I am hearing reports of a serious incident on Southampton Road. Please stay away and let Northants Police do their job and let residents be at peace.

"For everyone’s safety please allow them to do what they need.

She added: “Thoughts are with residents and anyone involved in the incident.”

The road has been closed off

Northants Police confirmed that they are currently on the scene.

A spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident.”

A forensics officer in Southampton Road, Northampton

