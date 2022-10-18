Detectives make fresh appeal over Northampton shooting as victim remains in critical condition

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a man who was shot in Northampton have made fresh appeals for information.

A 31-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital after being found with a gun-shot wound to the head on Saturday (October 15).

Police confirmed on Monday (October 17) that the victim is originally from Moldova but speaks Romanian.

Police have made fresh appeals for information after a Saturday's shooting Southampton Road, Northampton

They have added Romanian subtitles to their latest video appeal for information to make it more accessible.

Chief Inspector Nathan Murray said: “The major incident team are investigating and carrying out all lines of enquiry.

“If there are any members of public who were aware of anything looked suspicious or felt out of the normal, then please report this to the police.

“If somebody out there has a crucial bit of information, no matter how small people may think that may be, it could help Northamptonshire Police solve this horrific incident.”

Officers were called to Southampton Road, Far Cotton, at about 7.20pm on Saturday (October 15), where they found a man with a gun shot wound to the head.

A police statement on Monday (October 17) confirmed the victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time can call 101 using incident number 376 of 15/10/22 or submit videos online.

Alternatively, those with information can call CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Residents in the Far Cotton district have spoken of their shock following the shooting at around 7.20pm in Southampton Road.

Two locals said: “We've been Cotton boys all our life, we've never seen anything like this. This is terrible.

“The worst thing we've ever seen is a couple of boys having a punch up. Bullets, guns? This is different, a different level. We weren’t raised like this.

“People in this area are scared. My children go to the corner shop but since this they are not allowed.