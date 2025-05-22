Man and two boys remanded in custody ahead of next court hearing after stabbing in Northampton

A man and two boys have appeared in court after being charged with attempted murder, following a stabbing in Northampton town centre.

Hamza Zaki Sharif, aged 23, of Simons Walk, Northampton, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Northampton, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday May 22).

All three were charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident in Abington Street, close to the junction with Fish Street, on Monday (May 19) at around 5.10pm. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

Abington Street was cordoned off while police investigated.

Following the court hearing, all three were remanded in custody, according to Northamptonshire Police. Their next court appearance is set to be at Northampton Crown Court on July 3.

Northamptonshire Police is still appealing for information and witnesses to the incident.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000289631.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Support is available for witnesses via Voice, the victim and witness support service for Northamptonshire, by calling 0300 303 1965.